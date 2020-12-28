Flood Advisory issued December 28 at 1:17PM PST until December 28 at 4:15PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas

for…

Riverside County in southern California…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

Northwestern Orange County in southwestern California…

* Until 415 PM PST.

* At 117 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.

Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in

urbanized areas, minor street flooding.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Anaheim, Santa Ana, Fontana, Huntington Beach, Garden Grove,

Ontario, western Corona, Orange, Fullerton, Costa Mesa, Rialto,

Chino, Tustin, Yorba Linda, Stanton, Seal Beach, Newport Beach,

Rancho Cucamonga, Westminster and Buena Park.

Additional rainfall of 0.25 to 0.5 inches is expected over the area.

This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Urbanized areas, minor street flooding is the most likely place to

experience minor flooding.

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or

ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.