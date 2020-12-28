Flood Advisory issued December 28 at 1:22AM PST until December 28 at 4:30AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas

for…

Riverside County in southern California…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

Orange County in southwestern California…

Northwestern San Diego County in southwestern California…

* Until 430 AM PST.

* At 122 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain occurring or imminent due to thunderstorms entering the

warned area. This may cause urban and small stream flooding.

Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the

advisory area.

Some locations that may experience flooding include…

Anaheim, Santa Ana, Riverside, Irvine, San Bernardino, Fontana,

Moreno Valley, Huntington Beach, Garden Grove, Ontario, Corona,

Orange, Fullerton, Costa Mesa, Rialto, Mission Viejo, Chino,

Tustin, Yorba Linda and San Clemente.

Additional rainfall of 0.2 to 0.5 inches is expected over the area

over the next couple of hours. This additional rain may result in

minor flooding.

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or

ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses

as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.