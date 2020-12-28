Flood Advisory issued December 28 at 4:08PM PST until December 28 at 8:15PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for…

Riverside County in southern California…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

Orange County in southwestern California…

* Until 815 PM PST.

* At 408 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor

flooding in urban areas, poor drainages.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Anaheim, Santa Ana, Riverside, Irvine, San Bernardino, Fontana,

Moreno Valley, Huntington Beach, Garden Grove, Ontario, Corona,

Orange, Fullerton, Costa Mesa, Rialto, Chino, Tustin, Redlands,

Yorba Linda and Stanton.

Additional rainfall of 0.25 to 0.5 inches is expected over the area.

This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Urban areas, poor drainages is the most likely place to experience

minor flooding.

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or

ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.