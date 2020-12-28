Flood Advisory issued December 28 at 6:11PM PST until December 28 at 9:45PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas

for…

Riverside County in southern California…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

Southeastern Orange County in southwestern California…

Northwestern San Diego County in southwestern California…

* Until 945 PM PST.

* At 611 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy showers moving in

from the Pacific Ocean. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor

flooding in urban and street flooding.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Riverside, Moreno Valley, Oceanside, Carlsbad, Temecula, Vista,

Mission Viejo, Redlands, San Clemente, Lake Elsinore, Yucaipa,

Laguna Beach, Hemet, Fallbrook, Camp Pendleton, Valley Center,

Dana Point, Murrieta, Perris and Laguna Niguel.

Additional rainfall of 0.25 to 0.75 inches is expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Urban and street flooding. is the most likely place to experience

minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.