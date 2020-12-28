Special Weather Statement issued December 28 at 11:54AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

At 1154 AM PST, trained weather spotters reported a strong

thunderstorm near Temecula, moving east at 25 mph.

Dime size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Temecula, Anza, Murrieta, Aguanga, Hwy 74 Between Mountain Center And

Anza, Mountain Center, Pechanga Indian Reservation, Cahuilla Indian

Reservation, Sage, Lake Hemet, Lake Skinner Recreation Area and

Winchester.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.