Special Weather Statement issued December 28 at 11:54AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
At 1154 AM PST, trained weather spotters reported a strong
thunderstorm near Temecula, moving east at 25 mph.
Dime size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Temecula, Anza, Murrieta, Aguanga, Hwy 74 Between Mountain Center And
Anza, Mountain Center, Pechanga Indian Reservation, Cahuilla Indian
Reservation, Sage, Lake Hemet, Lake Skinner Recreation Area and
Winchester.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Comments