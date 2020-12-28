Special Weather Statement issued December 28 at 2:58PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

At 256 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Cypress, or over Stanton, moving east at 20 mph. Other strong storms

may move into Northern Orange County over the next hour as well.

Penny size hail and winds of 40 mph will be possible, lightning and

brief torrential rain is also likely with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Anaheim, Santa Ana, Irvine, Huntington Beach, Garden Grove, western

Corona, Orange, Fullerton, Chino, Tustin, Yorba Linda, Stanton, Seal

Beach, Westminster, Buena Park, Chino Hills, La Habra, Fountain

Valley, Placentia and Cypress.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.