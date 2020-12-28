Special Weather Statement issued December 28 at 3:51PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
At 351 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Orange, moving northeast at 20 mph.
Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Anaheim, Santa Ana, Riverside, Irvine, Fontana, Ontario, Corona,
Orange, Fullerton, Chino, Tustin, Yorba Linda, Chino Hills, Perris,
Placentia, Norco, Pedley, Lake Mathews, Silverado and Woodcrest.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
