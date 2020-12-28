Winter Storm Warning issued December 28 at 1:31PM PST until December 29 at 12:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow occurring. Travel will be very difficult,
including during the evening commute. Tree branches could fall
as well. Total snowfall of 8 to 14 inches above 5000 feet and 14
to 20 inches above 6500 feet is expected with isolated snowfall
to 2 feet on the highest peaks.
* WHERE…Snow level around 4000 to 4500 feet. Greatest snowfall
above 5000 feet.
* WHEN…Until midnight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Look for significant reductions in
visibility at times.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.