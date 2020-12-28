Winter Storm Warning issued December 28 at 1:31PM PST until December 29 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel
conditions, including during the evening commute. Tree branches
could fall as well. Total snowfall of 6 to 12 inches above 5000
feet and 12 to 18 inches above 6500 feet is expected.
* WHERE…Snow level around 4500 feet. Greatest snowfall above
5000 feet and especially in the higher elevations of the San
Jacinto Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Look for significant reductions in
visibility at times.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.