Winter Storm Warning issued December 28 at 2:13AM PST until December 29 at 12:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow occurring. Travel will be very difficult to

impossible, including during the morning commute. Tree branches

could fall as well. Total snowfall of 8 to 14 inches above 5000

feet and 14 to 20 inches above 6500 feet is expected with

isolated snowfall to 2 feet on the highest peaks.

* WHERE…Snow level around 4000 to 4500 feet. Greatest snowfall

above 5000 feet.

* WHEN…Until midnight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for significant reductions in

visibility at times.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.