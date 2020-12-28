Winter Storm Warning issued December 28 at 2:13AM PST until December 29 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel

conditions, including during the morning commute. Tree branches

could fall as well. Total snowfall of 6 to 12 inches above 5000

feet and 12 to 18 inches above 6500 feet is expected.

* WHERE…Snow level around 4500 feet. Greatest snowfall above

5000 feet and especially in the higher elevations of the San

Jacinto Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for significant reductions in

visibility at times.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.