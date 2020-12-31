Wind Advisory issued December 31 at 2:20PM PST until January 1 at 12:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Along and near the southwest facing slopes of the San

Bernardino County and Santa Ana Mountains, and in the Inland

Empire below the Cajon Pass.

* WHEN…Through noon Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* OBSERVATIONS…Peak gusts through 2 PM included 54 mph at

Muscoy, 51 mph at Pleasants Peak in the Santa Ana Mountains, 49

mph at Devore and 45 mph at CSU San Bernardino.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.