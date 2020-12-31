Wind Advisory issued December 31 at 2:53AM PST until January 1 at 12:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 29 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

expected. Isolated gusts to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Along and near the coastal slopes of the San Bernardino

County mountains and the Santa Ana Mountains, and in the Inland

Empire below the Cajon Pass.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to noon PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.