today at 4:51 pm
Published 8:17 am

Wind Advisory issued December 31 at 8:17AM PST until January 1 at 12:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Updated to start the Wind Advisory at Noon instead of 9 PM

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph
expected. Isolated gusts to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Along and near the southwest facing slopes of the San
Bernardino County and Santa Ana Mountains, and in the Inland
Empire below the Cajon Pass.

* WHEN…From noon today to noon Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

