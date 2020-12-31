Wind Advisory issued December 31 at 8:17AM PST until January 1 at 12:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
Updated to start the Wind Advisory at Noon instead of 9 PM
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph
expected. Isolated gusts to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Along and near the southwest facing slopes of the San
Bernardino County and Santa Ana Mountains, and in the Inland
Empire below the Cajon Pass.
* WHEN…From noon today to noon Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.