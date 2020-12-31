Skip to Content
January 1, 2021 6:34 am
Wind Advisory issued December 31 at 9:40PM PST until January 1 at 12:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Local
gusts to 65 mph near and below Cajon Pass.

* WHERE…Along and near the southwest facing slopes of the San
Bernardino County and Santa Ana Mountains, and in the Inland
Empire below the Cajon Pass.

* WHEN…Through noon Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

