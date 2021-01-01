Wind Advisory issued January 1 at 2:37AM PST until January 1 at 12:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45

mph. Local gusts 50 to 60 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, San Bernardino

County Mountains and Orange County Inland Areas.

* WHEN…Until noon PST today.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.