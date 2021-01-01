Wind Advisory issued January 1 at 2:37AM PST until January 1 at 12:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45
mph. Local gusts 50 to 60 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, San Bernardino
County Mountains and Orange County Inland Areas.
* WHEN…Until noon PST today.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.