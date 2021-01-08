Lake Wind Advisory issued January 8 at 2:31AM PST until January 9 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph across
Lake Mead. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
across Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu.
* WHERE…Lake Mead, Lake Mohave, and Lake Havasu.
* WHEN…From 8 AM PST /9 AM MST/ to 6 PM PST /7 PM MST/
Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will be focused across
Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu which may result in elevated wave
heights of 2 to 3 feet. Lesser wind impacts are expected across
Lake Mead.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.
