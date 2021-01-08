Lake Wind Advisory issued January 8 at 3:38PM PST until January 9 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph across

Lake Mead. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

across Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu.

* WHERE…Lake Mead, Lake Mohave, and Lake Havasu.

* WHEN…From 8 AM PST /9 AM MST/ to 6 PM PST /7 PM MST/

Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will

create hazardous conditions for small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will be focused across

Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu which may result in elevated wave

heights of 2 to 3 feet. Lesser wind impacts are expected across

Lake Mead.

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds

and rough waves can overturn small craft.