Wind Advisory issued January 8 at 12:38PM PST until January 10 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northwest to North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50
mph expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
