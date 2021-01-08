Wind Advisory issued January 8 at 12:38PM PST until January 10 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northwest to North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50

mph expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.