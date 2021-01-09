Lake Wind Advisory issued January 9 at 7:33AM PST until January 9 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In
California, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.
In Arizona, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Lake Havasu
and Fort Mohave.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST /7 PM MST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will likely be on Lake
Mohave and Lake Havasu, resulting in 2 to 3 foot waves.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.