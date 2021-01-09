Skip to Content
today at 11:46 am
Published 2:45 am

Wind Advisory issued January 9 at 2:45AM PST until January 10 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph
expected. Local gusts 50 MPH through the most wind-prone
canyons.

* WHERE…Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Saturday to 10 AM Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

