Wind Advisory issued January 9 at 2:45AM PST until January 10 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph
expected. Local gusts 50 MPH through the most wind-prone
canyons.
* WHERE…Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Saturday to 10 AM Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.