Wind Advisory issued January 9 at 2:45AM PST until January 10 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

expected. Local gusts 50 MPH through the most wind-prone

canyons.

* WHERE…Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Saturday to 10 AM Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.