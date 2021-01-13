Red Flag Warning issued January 13 at 12:51PM PST until January 15 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

A period of Santa Ana winds is expected for Thursday evening

into Friday afternoon resulting in areas of critical fire weather

conditions.

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Red Flag

Warning…which is in effect from 4 PM Thursday to 4 PM PST

Friday.

* WIND…North to northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 50

mph. Isolated gusts up to 55 mph possible in wind prone

locations like below the Cajon Pass, San Gorgonio Pass, and

Santa Ana Mountain canyons.

* HUMIDITY…8 to 12 percent.

* TIMING…Thursday evening through late Friday afternoon.

Strongest winds will occur Friday morning.

* OUTLOOK…A period of weaker Santa Ana winds is expected late

Saturday into Sunday morning, followed by a period of

potentially stronger Santa Ana winds early next week.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.