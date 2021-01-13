Red Flag Warning issued January 13 at 12:51PM PST until January 15 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
A period of Santa Ana winds is expected for Thursday evening
into Friday afternoon resulting in areas of critical fire weather
conditions.
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Red Flag
Warning…which is in effect from 4 PM Thursday to 4 PM PST
Friday.
* WIND…North to northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 50
mph. Isolated gusts up to 55 mph possible in wind prone
locations like below the Cajon Pass, San Gorgonio Pass, and
Santa Ana Mountain canyons.
* HUMIDITY…8 to 12 percent.
* TIMING…Thursday evening through late Friday afternoon.
Strongest winds will occur Friday morning.
* OUTLOOK…A period of weaker Santa Ana winds is expected late
Saturday into Sunday morning, followed by a period of
potentially stronger Santa Ana winds early next week.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
