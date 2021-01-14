Red Flag Warning issued January 14 at 2:29AM PST until January 15 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WIND…Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph. Isolated gusts to 55 mph in wind prone locations near

and below the Cajon and San Gorgonio Passes, and along and near

the lower coastal slopes of the Santa Ana Mountains.

* HUMIDITY…Lowest humidity of 10 to 15 percent today and 8 to 12

percent Friday with poor overnight recovery.

* TIMING…Greatest coverage of critical fire weather conditions

will be this afternoon and again late morning into the early

afternoon on Friday.

* OUTLOOK…A period of weaker Santa Ana winds is expected late

Saturday into Sunday morning, followed by a period of

potentially stronger winds early next week.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.