Red Flag Warning issued January 14 at 9:32PM PST until January 15 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

Gusty Santa Ana winds tonight into Friday afternoon with areas

of critical fire weather conditions.

* WIND…Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 to 50 mph. Isolated gusts to 60 mph in wind prone

locations near and below the Cajon and San Gorgonio Passes, and

along and near the lower coastal slopes of the Santa Ana

Mountains.

* HUMIDITY…Lowest humidity 8 to 12 percent Friday.

* OUTLOOK…A period of weaker Santa Ana winds late Saturday into

Sunday morning, followed by a period of potentially stronger

winds early next week.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.