Red Flag Warning issued January 15 at 7:22PM PST until January 16 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WIND…Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

35 to 45 mph.

* TIMING…Tonight and Saturday.

* HUMIDITY…10 to 15 percent Saturday.

* OUTLOOK…Decreasing winds Sunday. A period of stronger winds are

expected Monday through Tuesday, but with higher humidity.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.