January 16, 2021 4:11 am
Published 7:22 pm

Red Flag Warning issued January 15 at 7:22PM PST until January 16 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WIND…Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
35 to 45 mph.

* TIMING…Tonight and Saturday.

* HUMIDITY…10 to 15 percent Saturday.

* OUTLOOK…Decreasing winds Sunday. A period of stronger winds are
expected Monday through Tuesday, but with higher humidity.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

