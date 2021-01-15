Red Flag Warning issued January 15 at 9:10AM PST until January 16 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WIND…Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
40 to 50 mph this morning, decreasing this afternoon. Winds
increase again Saturday, areas 20 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 45
mph, particularly in foothills and below canyons and passes.
* TIMING…Today and again Saturday.
* HUMIDITY…Lowest humidity 8 to 12 percent today, 10 to 15
percent Saturday. Moderate recovery tonight.
* OUTLOOK…Decreasing winds Sunday. A period of stronger winds
are expected Monday through Tuesday, but with higher humidity.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.