Wind Advisory issued January 15 at 1:02PM PST until January 16 at 5:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…The lower Colorado River Valley from around Katherine
Landing to Lake Havasu.
* WHEN…From 8 AM PST /9 AM MST/ to 5 PM PST /6 PM MST/
Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Winds will make driving difficult for
motorcycles…large trucks…trailers and campers. Strong winds
over the open waters will make the lake water rough and
hazardous.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Boaters are urged to avoid
the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected
areas.
Comments