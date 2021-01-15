Wind Advisory issued January 15 at 1:02PM PST until January 16 at 5:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…The lower Colorado River Valley from around Katherine

Landing to Lake Havasu.

* WHEN…From 8 AM PST /9 AM MST/ to 5 PM PST /6 PM MST/

Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Winds will make driving difficult for

motorcycles…large trucks…trailers and campers. Strong winds

over the open waters will make the lake water rough and

hazardous.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Boaters are urged to avoid

the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected

areas.