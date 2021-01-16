Red Flag Warning issued January 16 at 1:49PM PST until January 16 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WIND…Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local

gusts 35 to 45 mph.

* TIMING…Through this afternoon.

* HUMIDITY…10 to 15 percent.

* OUTLOOK…Slight decrease in winds Sunday but continued very low

humidity. A period of strong winds is expected late Monday

through Tuesday, but with higher humidity.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.