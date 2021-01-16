Red Flag Warning issued January 16 at 3:54PM PST until January 16 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
Critical fire weather conditions have largely subsided, so the
Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire at 4 PM.
Santa Ana winds have mostly weakened below warning criteria, thus
the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire at 4 PM. A few
isolated locations near passes and mountain slopes may continue to
experience brief critical fire weather conditions at times
through Sunday, with local gusts to around 40 or 45 mph possible.
Persistent dry conditions with minimum humidity near 10% will
keep inland areas under elevated fire weather conditions into
Sunday.
