Red Flag Warning issued January 16 at 3:54PM PST until January 16 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

Critical fire weather conditions have largely subsided, so the

Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire at 4 PM.

Santa Ana winds have mostly weakened below warning criteria, thus

the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire at 4 PM. A few

isolated locations near passes and mountain slopes may continue to

experience brief critical fire weather conditions at times

through Sunday, with local gusts to around 40 or 45 mph possible.

Persistent dry conditions with minimum humidity near 10% will

keep inland areas under elevated fire weather conditions into

Sunday.