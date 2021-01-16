Red Flag Warning issued January 16 at 5:35AM PST until January 16 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WIND…Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

35 to 45 mph. Isolated gusts to 60 mph in wind-prone passes and

canyons.

* TIMING…Through this afternoon.

* HUMIDITY…10 to 15 percent.

* OUTLOOK…Decreasing winds Sunday. A period of stronger winds

are expected late Monday through Tuesday, but with higher

humidity.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.