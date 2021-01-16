Red Flag Warning issued January 16 at 5:35AM PST until January 16 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WIND…Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
35 to 45 mph. Isolated gusts to 60 mph in wind-prone passes and
canyons.
* TIMING…Through this afternoon.
* HUMIDITY…10 to 15 percent.
* OUTLOOK…Decreasing winds Sunday. A period of stronger winds
are expected late Monday through Tuesday, but with higher
humidity.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.