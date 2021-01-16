Wind Advisory issued January 16 at 10:47AM PST until January 16 at 5:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph will
persist through much of the afternoon.
* WHERE…The lower Colorado River Valley from around Katherine
Landing to Lake Havasu.
* WHEN…From 8 AM PST /9 AM MST/ to 5 PM PST /6 PM MST/
Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Winds will make driving difficult for motorcycles…
large trucks…trailers and campers. Strong winds over the
open waters will make the lake water rough and hazardous.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Boaters are urged to
avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected
areas.