High Wind Warning issued January 18 at 12:42PM PST until January 20 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected. Isolated gusts over 75 mph possible in wind-prone
passes and canyons.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, and Orange County
Inland Areas.
* WHEN…From 1 AM Tuesday to 10 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines,
and any unsecured objects. Power outages are possible. Travel
will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highest gusts expected Tuesday morning then
again Tuesday night. Please report any severe damage to NWS San
Diego.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
