High Wind Warning issued January 18 at 1:52PM PST until January 20 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Orange County Coastal Areas.

* WHEN…From 1 AM Tuesday to 10 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines,

and any unsecured objects. Power outages are possible. Travel

will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highest gusts expected Tuesday morning

then again Tuesday night. Please report any severe damage to

NWS San Diego.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.