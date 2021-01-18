High Wind Warning issued January 18 at 9:31PM PST until January 20 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected. Isolated gusts over 75 mph possible in wind-prone
passes and canyons.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 1 AM Tuesday to 10 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines,
and any unsecured objects. Power outages are possible. Travel
will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highest gusts expected Tuesday morning
then again Tuesday night. Please report any severe damage to
NWS San Diego.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.