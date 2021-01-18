Lake Wind Advisory issued January 18 at 2:10AM PST until January 19 at 5:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead
National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County-
Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National
Recreation Area.
* WHEN…From 10 AM PST /11 AM MST/ this morning to 5 PM PST /6
PM MST/ Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.
