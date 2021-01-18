Red Flag Warning issued January 18 at 9:50AM PST until January 19 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Red Flag

Warning…which is in effect from 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST

Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* WIND…Areas of northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 mph.

Isolated gusts to 70 mph in the Inland Empire below the Cajon

and San Gorgonio Passes, and near the coastal foothills of the

Santa Ana Mountains.

* HUMIDITY…15 to 20 percent.

* TIMING…The strongest winds will be from late tonight into

Tuesday with the lowest humidity on Tuesday.

* OUTLOOK…Humidity will increase somewhat Tuesday night and

Wednesday with the winds more easterly and not quite as

strong for Tuesday night into Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.