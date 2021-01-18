Red Flag Warning issued January 18 at 9:50AM PST until January 19 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Red Flag
Warning…which is in effect from 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST
Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* WIND…Areas of northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 mph.
Isolated gusts to 70 mph in the Inland Empire below the Cajon
and San Gorgonio Passes, and near the coastal foothills of the
Santa Ana Mountains.
* HUMIDITY…15 to 20 percent.
* TIMING…The strongest winds will be from late tonight into
Tuesday with the lowest humidity on Tuesday.
* OUTLOOK…Humidity will increase somewhat Tuesday night and
Wednesday with the winds more easterly and not quite as
strong for Tuesday night into Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
