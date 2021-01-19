High Wind Warning issued January 19 at 8:47PM PST until January 20 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

Isolated gusts to 80 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, San Gorgonio Pass

Near Banning, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Riverside

County Mountains, Orange County Inland Areas, and the Inland

Empire.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.