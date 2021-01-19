Lake Wind Advisory issued January 19 at 2:05AM PST until January 19 at 5:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In

California, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.

In Arizona, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Lake Havasu

and Fort Mohave.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM PST /6 PM MST/ this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will

create hazardous conditions for small craft.

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds

and rough waves can overturn small craft.