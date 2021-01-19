Red Flag Warning issued January 19 at 4:49AM PST until January 19 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE INLAND EMPIRE,
SANTA ANA MOUNTAINS, AND INLAND ORANGE COUNTY…
* WIND…Areas of northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55
mph. Isolated gusts to 75 mph in the Inland Empire below the
Cajon and San Gorgonio Passes, and near the coastal foothills of
the Santa Ana Mountains.
* HUMIDITY…Lowest humidity of 15 to 20 percent.
* TIMING…The strongest winds and lowest humidity will be from
late morning through the afternoon.
* OUTLOOK…Humidity will increase tonight and Wednesday with the
winds more easterly and not quite as strong for tonight and
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.