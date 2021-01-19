Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 2:02PM PST until January 20 at 6:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions,

including during the evening commute. Tree branches could fall

as well. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches above 5500

feet. Localized amounts of 8 inches or more above 8000 feet.

Snow levels will be on the rise through Wednesday with rain in

the mountain communities by Wednesday morning.

* WHERE…Mountains above 5500 feet.

* WHEN…Through 6 AM Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at

times. Snow levels will rise from 5000 feet this afternoon to

about 7500 feet by Wednesday afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.