Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 2:02PM PST until January 20 at 6:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions,
including during the evening commute. Tree branches could fall
as well. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches above 5500
feet. Localized amounts of 8 inches or more above 8000 feet.
Snow levels will be on the rise through Wednesday with rain in
the mountain communities by Wednesday morning.
* WHERE…Mountains above 5500 feet.
* WHEN…Through 6 AM Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at
times. Snow levels will rise from 5000 feet this afternoon to
about 7500 feet by Wednesday afternoon.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.