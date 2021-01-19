Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 4:53AM PST until January 20 at 6:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions,
including during the evening commute. Tree branches could fall
as well. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with
localized amounts up to 8 inches, are expected.
* WHERE…Mountains above 5500 feet.
* WHEN…2 PM today to 6 AM Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at
times. Snow levels will rise from 3500 to 4000 feet this
morning…to 5000 to 5500 feet this evening…and 6500 to 7000
feet for Wednesday morning.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
Comments