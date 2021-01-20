High Wind Warning issued January 20 at 3:03AM PST until January 20 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph.
Isolated gusts to 70 mph in the Inland Empire below the Cajon
and San Gorgonio Passes and in the coastal foothills of the
Santa Ana Mountains.
* WHERE…The coastal slopes of the mountains in San Bernardino
and Riverside Counties, the Santa Ana Mountains and inland
Orange County, and the Inland Empire.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening. The strongest winds will be
through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.