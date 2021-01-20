Rain to Start the Day

Weather Alerts

Light showers are moving across the Valley this morning, and the possibility of heavier imbedded showers still exists.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until midnight. That watch covers the entire Coachella Valley, and much of San Diego and Imperial counties as well.

A High Wind Warning is also still in effect until 10 PM. Gusts have been light here in the Valley, but areas to our West have experienced significant and damaging winds.

An area of low pressure still holds sway off the Coast, but will move inland overnight.

Rainfall totals are light, but can expect up to 0.25" of potential rain today into tonight, with cool daytime highs.

Another storm system moves in by the weekend, bringing another chance of rain, and even cooler temperatures!