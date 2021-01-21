Wind Advisory issued January 21 at 3:02PM PST until January 22 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin.
* WHEN…From noon to 6 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…A Winds this strong can make driving difficult…
especially for motorcycles and high profile vehicles. Use
extra caution. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
