Winter Weather Advisory issued January 21 at 5:45PM PST until January 23 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
…Wintry travel conditions Friday night into Saturday…
.Light snow falling along the busy freeway mountain passes could
trigger hazardous travel conditions Friday night through Saturday.
Please plan ahead, particularly if traveling along Interstates 15
and 8 during this time.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total
snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches at pass levels around 4000
feet, and 3 to 8 inches above 5000 feet elevation.
* WHERE…Mountain travel corridors, especially Interstates 15 and
8. Snowfall in the SoCal mountains above 4000 feet, with several
inches of snowfall likely above 5000 feet.
* WHEN…10 PM Friday to 10 PM Saturday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at
times and hazardous winter travel conditions.
* Outlook…A more intense and colder winter storm is also
expected to impact SoCal Sunday night through Monday night.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
