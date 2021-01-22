Wind Advisory issued January 22 at 3:22AM PST until January 22 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Nevada, Western Clark and Southern Nye County and
Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon. In California, Death Valley
National Park.
* WHEN…From noon today to 6 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Winds this strong can make driving difficult…
especially for motorcycles and high profile vehicles. Use extra
caution. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.