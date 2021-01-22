Wind Advisory issued January 22 at 3:22AM PST until January 22 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In Nevada, Western Clark and Southern Nye County and

Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon. In California, Death Valley

National Park.

* WHEN…From noon today to 6 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Winds this strong can make driving difficult…

especially for motorcycles and high profile vehicles. Use extra

caution. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.