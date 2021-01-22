Wind Advisory issued January 22 at 8:02AM PST until January 22 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

expected. Local gusts to 55 to 60 MPH possible along and below

the desert slopes.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County

Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne

Valleys and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From noon today to 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.