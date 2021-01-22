Wind Advisory issued January 22 at 8:02AM PST until January 22 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph
expected. Local gusts to 55 to 60 MPH possible along and below
the desert slopes.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne
Valleys and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From noon today to 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
