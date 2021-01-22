Winter Weather Advisory issued January 22 at 2:56AM PST until January 23 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
…Wintry travel conditions tonight into Saturday…
.Light snow falling along the busy freeway mountain passes could
trigger hazardous travel conditions tonight through Saturday.
Please plan ahead, particularly if traveling along Interstate 15
through the Cajon Pass and Interstate 8 through the San Diego
County mountains.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total
snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with localized amounts up
to 8 inches, are expected.
* WHERE…Mountain travel corridors, especially Interstates 15 and
8. Snowfall in the mountains above 4000 feet, with several
inches of snowfall likely above 5000 to 5500 feet.
* WHEN…10 PM today to 10 PM Saturday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at
times.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.