Wind Advisory issued January 23 at 1:44PM PST until January 25 at 9:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin.
* WHEN…From 8 AM to 9 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Crosswinds possible along Interstate 15 that could tip over high
profile vehicles and cause hazardous conditions for motorcycles.
Use extra caution.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments