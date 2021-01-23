Winter Weather Advisory issued January 23 at 11:18PM PST until January 24 at 6:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

…SNOW ACCUMULATIONS IN THE HIGH DESERT THROUGH 3 AM…

* WHAT…Scattered mountain snow showers through early Sunday

morning with locally 1 to 2 inches of additional accumulation.

For the Winter Storm Watch, plan on difficult travel conditions,

including during the morning commute on Monday. Damage to trees

and power lines well be possible. Total accumulations 4 to 8

inches above 3,500 feet, and 6 to 12 inches above 4,500 feet.

Localized amounts of 12 to 18 inches possible, particularly in

the San Diego County Mountains.

* WHERE…Mountains above 4000 feet through Sunday morning.

Mountains above 3500 feet Sunday night through Monday evening.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM Sunday. For

the Winter Storm Watch, from Sunday evening through Monday

evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibility at

times with areas of dense fog resulting in dangerous driving

conditions. Another storm system looks likely to impact the

region late in the week.

A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means that

visibilities will be limited due to strong winds blowing snow

around. Use caution when traveling, especially in open areas.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant

snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue

to monitor the latest forecasts.